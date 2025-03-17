Weather Forecast: Scattered rain/snow showers for St. Patrick's Day

MISSOULA — A winter weather advisory is in effect through this morning for portions of north central Idaho and southwest Montana, as accumulating snow is expected in higher elevations today and into Tuesday.

This is due to a plume of Pacific moisture moving into the region, bringing widespread snowfall, particularly in the mountain areas. Snow accumulations are anticipated primarily above 4,000 feet, affecting travel conditions at Lolo and Lost Trail Passes.

Following the passage of an upper-level trough, the atmosphere is set to destabilize this afternoon, leading to increased shower activity. Then, as temperatures drop overnight, untreated roadways may become icy tonight.

A brief break from the showers is expected on Wednesday, courtesy of a ridge of high pressure, but an active Pacific weather pattern will return late Thursday into the weekend, bringing additional mountain snow.

In Butte, MT, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to face chilly weather, with potential snow and icy conditions in the lead-up to the event. Parade attendees should prepare for cold temperatures and possibly slippery roads. As of now, most valley areas, including Butte, may not see substantial snow accumulation, keeping the weather relatively mild for participating in the festivities!

Temperatures this week will stay relatively stable in the 40°s as high temperatures. In the overnight, we may see some of the coldest temperatures this spring.