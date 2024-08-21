Weather Forecast: Scattered rain/storms for some today, temps cooling down

MISSOULA — Overall, today's weather looks much like yesterday - slight chances for thunderstorms are still in place, but conditions should stay mostly dry and partly sunny.

Northwest Montana may have the most unique weather today though. A small break-off from the low pressure system settling into the Pacific coast will reach Kalispell early this morning and bring isolated showers and storms.

For the most part, these storms will not be severe. However, lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail are always possible during a thunderstorm of the lowest severity. Activity looks like it taper off close to 8:00 AM.

Outside of NW Montana, skies look nice and clear to start the day.

Temperature-wise, we're looking fairly comfortable. Highs will only reach upper 70s and low 80s, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning. Warmer temperatures hit right back though starting tomorrow into Friday.

Also, just a heads up on the weekend - good chances for rain and cool temperatures (think highs in 60s and 70s) are becoming more possible.