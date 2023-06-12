Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Monday

MISSOULA — Another round of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Western Montana.

Some storms could produce heavy rain, most of the storms today will be across west-central and Southwest Montana.

A few isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night, this will bring breezy winds, cooler temperatures and scattered showers (primarily Northwest Montana) Wednesday.

The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday.

After mostly dry conditions set up Thursday and Friday cooler temperatures will return for the weekend.

The highs will be in the low to mid-70s Saturday, 60s to low 70s Sunday and upper 50s to mid-60s by next Monday.