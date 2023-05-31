Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible today

MISSOULA — Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today for some areas of western Montana.

Based on model runs, the precipitation and storm cells are staying closer to Ravalli and Granite counties. A few showers may make their way above I-90 and close to the divide, but general trends are showing moisture to only impact southwest Montana.

To be on the safe side, grab an umbrella if you live south of I-90. Where thunderstorms develop, expect heavier rain, hail, and gusty winds.

May and June are typically the rainiest seasons for the region, so these continued showers are not out of the ordinary.

However, temperatures will continue to hit above normal ranges for the next week. It will feel warm with 70s this week, and 80s next week.