Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

MISSOULA — Active weather continues today for all of western Montana.

Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could once again produce heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Showers and storms will continue right through the weekend, however, they don't look to be as intense or widespread.

Nevertheless, whatever outdoor plans you may have, be prepared for off-and-on rain showers and storms.

This active weather pattern looks to continue through at least the beginning of next week.

Looking at the end of next week and weekend, models are showing a cooler weather pattern setting up along with continued rain showers.

By next weekend highs are looking to only be in the mid-60s to low 70s for Western Montana.