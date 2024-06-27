Weather Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue

MISSOULA — Carrying over from the evening, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with cooler temperatures as well.

Daytime highs will only reach in the 60s today, possibly low 70s.

Showers look most active between early this morning to about 10/11 AM. Then, most moisture will start to taper off, except in the Flathead region.

Thunderstorms may continue there through the evening.

Overall, western Montana is at a very low risk for severity in these thunderstorms, but other parts of the state are at much higher risks. Keep an eye on forecasts through tonight if you plan to travel to eastern Montana.

By Friday, things will start to clear up and warm up for the weekend!