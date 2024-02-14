Weather Forecast: Scattered showers for Valentine's Day, more snow hits tomorrow

MISSOULA — Our next big weather system is on track to arrive late tonight, but we still have scattered showers expected today and cooling temperatures.

The arctic front that pass through the region yesterday has left behind some cooler air masses for us.

Temperatures will continue to drop towards Thursday, with overnight lows being the coldest through Saturday. Wind chill forecasts show that the "feels like" temps may feel below 0, with most air temperatures stay barely above 0.

With the dropping temperatures in mind, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued ahead of the widespread snow for Thursday.

Right now, snow totals look to remain at <1" for most places today, but valleys may reach 3-5" by the end of the day Thursday. Basically, over the next 48 hours, the latter 24 hours is where the impacts will be felt.

Be prepared for possible difficult travel conditions on Thursday in the morning and evening.

The snow moves out by Friday and we are left with chilly temps but a nice, clear start to the weekend.