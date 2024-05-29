Weather Forecast: Scattered showers, gusty winds, and below average temps today

MISSOULA — Leftover precipitation will bring showers this morning before the sun shines later this afternoon.

Rain should be tapering off though through the morning. However, slight chances for a stray shower remain in the forecast until tonight.

A few locations should get a little bit more sunshine to finish off this Wednesday, but temperatures will remain chilly!

Overall, daytime highs will only reach to the 50s today, with a few low 60s possible. These temperatures are considered well below-average for late May. We typically hit in the upper 60s/low 70s this time of year.

The low pressure trough swinging through today is expected to exit the region starting Thursday. Sunnier, warmer, and drier conditions should hold for us through the weekend.