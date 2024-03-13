Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Scattered showers hang on today before a big warm-up arrives

Dani Hallows
Posted at 3:56 AM, Mar 13, 2024
MISSOULA — Continued scattered showers will keep things cool and cloudy today before a big warm-up arrives for the weekend.

Again, mountain passes will have the greatest impacts for the commutes today. Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail Pass will be slick and snow-covered at times, but Marias Pass and Glacier areas may also be troublesome through the morning.

Valleys will experience intermittent rain/snow/graupel showers until the early afternoon. Most of the moisture is tracking to clear out by tonight due to a high pressure ridge building in the Pacific.

This ridge will allow for temperatures to slowly climb into balmy 50s and possible 60s through the weekend and early next week. Skies will remain dry Thursday - Tuesday if the ridge holds as it is expected to.

By the middle of next week, we're back to to spring showers, so make outdoor weekend plans while the nice weather is in the forecast!

