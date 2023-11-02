Weather Forecast: Scattered showers into tonight

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers will continue for western Montana this afternoon and evening. Highs are ranging mostly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

There is a small chance for a brief period of freezing rain to again be present tomorrow morning primarily for areas in the Seeley/Swan Valley, Flathead Valley and Glacier Region. It won't be as widespread as this morning, however, again icy roads could develop for that Friday morning commute.

Precipitation will come to an end by mid morning Friday with some clearing skies and even a little sunshine by the afternoon. Friday is actually shaping up to be a fairly nice day with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Wet weather quickly returns with our next system moving in Saturday. Rain showers look most widespread Saturday afternoon and evening.

Showers will continue into next week with valley potentially seeing snow mixed in with rain at times and mostly light snow falling in the mountains.