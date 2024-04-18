Weather Forecast: Scattered showers remain, but calmer weather is almost here

MISSOULA — A few scattered showers consisting of snow, rain, or a graupel mix are possible today as low pressure weakens across western Montana.

These showers could look a lot like what happened yesterday where visibility was reduced for a short time, and then the skies clear.

Minimal road impacts are expected today, but overnight showers for the Mission valley and the Swan Lake/Seeley Lake valleys may have a couple of slick spots.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side, especially this morning. Widespread, overnight lows are indicating that several locations bottomed out in the teens, with 20s elsewhere.

Daytime highs should reach at about the same level as yesterday - between upper 40s and lower 50s.

High pressure will bring some relief from these cooler temperatures as a slight warm-up by Saturday is expected. Overall, our weather pattern looks drier and clearer through Tuesday next week.