Weather Forecast: Scattered snow showers & cooler temps to start the week

MISSOULA — Although much lighter than over the weekend, scattered snow showers will continue into this new week with cooler-than-normal temperatures to start.

In fact, isolated slick spots will be today's main issue as residual snow/slush will be frozen from last night's chilly temperatures. Bundle up on the way out today - we are dealing with low teens and single digits for many locations.

However, the weekend snow did help many of our snow basins reach the 70% or higher threshold, which is fantastic compared just two weeks ago. Lookout Pass Ski Resort even had to close the parking lot at 9:45 AM because so many skiiers/snowboarders were out to enjoy the fresh powder.

Today and tomorrow are our best chances this week for more snow, but totals look very light for valleys (less than an inch) and between 1-4" for mountain passes through Tuesday night.

After the middle of the week, our weather pattern is looking to calm down for a few days. Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 40s for the weekend with partly cloudy skies expected.

So again, this may feel like a slight rollercoaster of a week, but with much less intensity than last week. Continue to check road conditions through Wednesday. After that, it's less likely for dramatic swings in our weather and thus, more consistent road conditions.