Weather Forecast: Scattered snow showers through this evening

MISSOULA - Scattered rain, snow and evening an isolated thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon.

Highs remain chilly topping out in the 40s.

A brief dry period is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s to low 60s

This won't last long as another system brings mountain snow along with valley rain Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s through next week.

The warmest day looks to come Wednesday with highs in the low to upper 60s.

Another system will then bring rain showers back by the end of next week.

