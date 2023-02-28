Weather Forecast: Scattered snow showers to continue

MISSOULA — Waves of pacific moisture will keep bringing snow to western Montana today and later in the week.

A bulk of the snowfall with this wave fell overnight, but scattered snow showers will continue to fall throughout the day.

More consistent snowfall is looking to hit areas of NW Montana. Specifically, the Kootenai/Cabinet, Lower Clark Fork, and West Glacier regions are included in a Winter Weather Advisory. Heavier snowfall is expected in these areas, with road conditions as the main concern.

Snow totals are hitting for most areas between 1-3 inches, with less than an inch for the Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys.

Temperatures should reach the mid 30's by the end of the day, with overnight lows in the high teens/low 20s.

Wear good snow boots and keep the winter coats in rotation - wet, wintery weather looks to take us into spring.