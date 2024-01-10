Weather Forecast: Scattered snow today before intensity ramps up Thursday

MISSOULA — Mother Nature is giving us a bit of a breather today with the winter weather.

We will still see heavy snow this morning for the mountains, including Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail Passes. The HWY 200 corridor is likely to have difficult travel conditions as well this morning. In these areas, give yourself extra time to get your destination.

Winds should calm down throughout the day and allow for some easier travel in general though.

Then, our next round of intense winter weather arrives Thursday with snow and freezing cold temperatures. A low pressure system will track in from Washington around the same time a severe cold front makes its way south into Montana.

Thursday into Friday will lead to bitter cold wind chills and continued snow showers. A few stronger bands are possible Thursday as the low pressure and cold front move in. This means that conditions could change rapidly Thursday and the cold will make roads difficult to clear Friday morning.

As always, our StormTracker 24/7 weather app will continue to update in real-time if you can't catch us on-air.

Please take the necessary precautions for this weekend's cold blast as it will continue through Sunday before temperatures start to warm up again.