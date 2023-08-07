Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms continue Monday

MISSOULA - Our cloudy, cool and rainy weather pattern continues Monday with rain showers and thunderstorms.

In fact, some storms could produce heavy rain.

This is most likely for areas along the Montana - Idaho border from I-90 and north.

All other areas will see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms linger into the evening.

Cool and showery weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with the highs remaining a bit below normal topping out in the 70s to low 80s.

A warmer and drier weather pattern returns to end the week and continues into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday then 80s to low 90s for the weekend.

