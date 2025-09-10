Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms likely through the next few days

MISSOULA — A large, multifaceted low pressure system continues to impact weather across the western U.S.

Our impacts in the Northern Rockies will be in the form of thunderstorms, eventually cooler temps and beneficial rainfall!

Weather Forecast: 9.10.25

Wednesday and Thursday will feature hazy skies at times, partly sunny conditions, and afternoon/evening thunderstorms. While I’m not expecting anything severe, we will see storms with gusty outflow winds (35-45mph), small hail and brief, heavy rain.

Measurable rainfall won’t be uniform across the region, though, due to the convective nature of showers and storms.

Most areas may only see a light sprinkle, while locations directly under a storm may see 0.25” to 0.75" of rain in a short period of time. Also, if the storms hit burn scars or flood prone areas, debris flows or flash flooding could occur. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s these days.

Erin Yost

Look for widespread showers with mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Look for patchy, morning fog with lots of residual low level moisture and those cooler temps late-week.

Longer range models are hinting at a slight break this weekend before another larger system moves in on Monday.

