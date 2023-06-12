Weather Forecast: Seasonable temperatures returning soon & more sun this week

MISSOULA — More seasonable temperatures are returning to Western Montana this week, as well as some more sunshine.

Generally, June is the wettest month, which means less sun and June conditions may return later this weekend.

For now, temperatures look to moderate closer to normal by midweek, with chances for precipitation and storms also decreasing by midweek.

Wednesday through Friday looks relatively dry, as does today and Tuesday for some locations.

High elevations in Ravalli County will be prone to stray thunderstorms today that may make their way into a valley or two.

The changing conditions are due to changing weather systems.

A high pressure ridge will back off, allowing temperatures to cool, while a low pressure trough will also taper off, allowing more calm patterns to roll in this week.

Expect temperatures in the 80s and 70s this week, with mostly dry and somewhat sunny skies.