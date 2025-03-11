Weather Forecast: Several days of needed moisture

MISSOULA — Find your umbrella and keep it handy this week - spring showers are here!

Over the next several days, western Montana will receive off and on rain/snow showers.

This moisture is much needed as precipitation totals are fairly low for the month so far. Typically, Kalispell picks up 1.11" of precipitation in March, while Missoula picks up 0.92".

As of today, Kalispell has only received 0.01" (0% of normal) and Missoula has 0.23" (25% of normal). Additionally, snow will continue to build in the high elevations and steady the melting snow pack.

Temperatures will remain slightly warmer than average until Friday. This trend means upper 40°s for most of the region. Then, Friday will bring temperatures in the low 40°s and lowering snow levels.

With temperatures being warmer, valley impacts will be minimal until snow levels drop. However, mountain passes like Lookout and Lolo have more difficult driving conditions expected.