Weather Forecast: Short relief from winter precipitation is on the way

MISSOULA — As the last of our winter storm tapers off in the higher elevations, most areas will start to see clearer conditions.

Ski resorts did get a new layers of snow between 1-6". Snow totals overall hit well-below expected amounts.

Morning fog is likely to develop, especially in the Flathead and Bitterroot regions, with potential for low-lying clouds (stratus) throughout the day. However, a good majority of western Montana could see mostly sunny skies Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will also start to warm up, reaching back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The jump in warmth will be slightly short-lived. Long-range forecasts are showing cooler than normal temperatures, with above average precipitation.