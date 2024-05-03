Weather Forecast: Short window with sun & warmer temperatures expected

MISSOULA — For a very quick period of about 24 hours, temperatures will warm and slightly more sunshine will hit western Montana.

If you need to make up for the lack of vitamin D lately, today is the day! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the region for our Friday.

Temperatures will still be slowly warming up in upper 50s and then will hit upper 60s likely tomorrow (Saturday).

The best chance to get some sun is today - Saturday will be warm, but it will be more cloudy again.

Come Sunday, we are back to wet and cool weather. Chances are ranging between 60-80% for widespread, light rain showers in the valleys and mountain snow for the end of the weekend.

Overall, an active pattern holds for us through a good chunk of next week.