Weather Forecast: Showers and isolated thunderstorms are sweeping through today

MISSOULA — Heavier rainfall, showers, and isolated thunderstorms will sweep through different parts of western Montana between today and tonight.

The areas expected to see heavier rain include the Butte/Blackfoot region and parts of Ravalli and Granite counties.

It is in these locations that isolated thunderstorms may develop with hail, winds, and lightning.

Otherwise, shower activity will be lighter and more scattered north of I-90. Temperatures are much cooler today, only barely hitting 70 degrees. For this morning, grab a jacket and an umbrella.

Cloudiness and showers will continue into Saturday. Most of the shower activity by Saturday will be contained to NW Montana, but other areas may see some light sprinkles of rain.

Conditions start to clear up just slightly for Sunday, with next week's weather still uncertain.