Weather Forecast: Showers and storms again Thursday and Friday

MISSOULA- We are looking at another nice day today with highs in the 70s and sunshine.

Once again, much like yesterday, afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Western Montana.

Showers and storms will be more likely tonight and Friday as another system moves through.

Expect the highs Friday to remain in the 70s.

The exact same setup will stick around Saturday with 70s and 80s along with isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Things look to dry out Sunday into next week as temperatures remain slightly above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

