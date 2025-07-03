Weather Forecast: Showers and storms for the 4th of July

MISSOULA — It's sunny and generally dry for your Thursday; however, another round of thunderstorms will be possible in the southern Bitterroot Valley and east across the Divide.

The highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking at Friday, a big day! 4th of July and the kickoff to the Zootown Music Festival.

Watch the forecast:

Showers and storms for the 4th of July

Whatever your Friday may hold, models are showing a decent shot at rain and the potential for heavy rain as well.

Showers will start across southwest Montana Friday morning, steadily moving north through the afternoon and evening.

For those with outdoor plans, be prepared for some rain and thunderstorms through the day Friday.

Showers and storms will continue overnight Friday into Saturday morning, primarily impacting Northwest Montana with highs in the 70s Saturday.

Looking at next week, models are showing an extended hot and dry weather pattern setting up with highs back in the 90s by Tuesday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: