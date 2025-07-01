Prepare for traffic impacts as Zootown Festival takes over Midtown

MISSOULA — Missoula's music scene is warming up just like the summer heat as the Zootown Festival makes its two-day debut this weekend with big-name artists. However, a large event like this means traffic impacts.

South Avenue will be closed from Brooks to Bancroft starting July 3 at 4 a.m. through July 6.

"South Avenue is going to be closed," Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Patrick Erbacher said. "They are going to have traffic control, though, on Russell and over on Bancroft."

Additionally, the festival map shows road closures on portions of connecting streets like Regent and Stephens.

Zootown Festival Zootown Festival road closures and parking.

"It'll be shut down a block either side of South Avenue," Erbacher noted.

There are various lots around the fairgrounds with parking available for purchase. Shuttles will run from Sentinel High School and the Elks Lodge throughout the two days. Everyone 8 and older must purchase a pass to ride.

"You can always walk. You can ride bikes to get here," Erbacher said. "Obviously, when you leave, it's going to be dark, so make sure that you have clothing on that people can see that you're in a group and not by yourself, and take extra care when crossing the streets."

Plus, with two stages, there will be music going into the night.

"The permit allows them to go until 10:30 p.m., and that's their hard stop time. We should have everyone out of the venue by 11:30, is the plan. As far as the ordinance goes, there's a permit that allows them to exceed the decibel levels for the city during that time," Erbacher said.

Additionally, a larger police presence will be in the area.

"The event themselves, they have a very large security team that they're bringing in with them. We will have uniformed police on site in the venue and we have extra police coming in both nights to assist with the influx of people that are coming in," Erbacher explained.

Visit the Zootown Festival website for more details.