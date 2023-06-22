Weather Forecast: Showers and storms return Friday

MISSOULA - It's looking at a very nice day today with sunshine and 70s across Western Montana.

A low pressure moving south to north will bring showers and thunderstorms back Friday afternoon into Saturday.

The storms will first impact west-central and Southwest Montana by Friday afternoon and evening then move into Northwest Montana Friday night and Saturday.

Initially, as storms develop Friday afternoon, heavy rain will be possible across west-central and Southwest Montana.

By the time the storms move into Northwest Montana Friday night, only scattered light showers are expected.

Scattered rain showers linger for the Northern Rockies Saturday with highs in the 70s.

Warm and dry weather makes a return as we start next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday and Monday.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through much of the week, off and on scattered showers and storms will return and be a daily occurrence each afternoon and evening.

Highs will be right around normal in the mid to upper 70s.

