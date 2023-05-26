Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms to kick off Memorial Day Weekend

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:32 AM, May 26, 2023
MISSOULA — Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms continue as Memorial Day Weekend kicks off.

More developed storms are likely today and Saturday, but as the weekend moves closer to the actual holiday, the storms look to calm down slightly.

Warmer air will arrive Sunday, bringing temperatures into the high 70s and low 80s for the new week.

Concern over travel and outdoor recreation will remain until Monday. Thunderstorms could trigger in the afternoons and evening, making lightning, winds, and other changing conditions a problem for boaters, hikers, or drivers.

Outside of the cloudiness and spring storms, temperatures look nice for celebrations outside!

