Weather Forecast: Slick AM road conditions, but a sunny start to the weekend

MISSOULA — Road conditions will continue to be slick this morning as overnight temperatures have been well below freezing.

Last night, cars were reportedly sliding off the roads along Highway 93 in multiple locations, so please be careful through the next few hours when headed to your destination.

The slippery conditions are based on the dropping temperatures. Overnight lows for today have been across a spread of single digits close to 0, teens, and even some 20s. With wind chill factored in, it's important to bundle up this morning and cover exposed skin where possible.

People with young livestock or outdoor pets need to continue to monitor conditions through the weekend as overnight temperatures will not improve until next week. Daytime highs will slowly warm up back to some 40s by early next week though.

For the most part, the active snow is done. There are a few remaining showers this morning for the very southern end of the Bitterroot, but after that - sunny skies are ahead through Saturday! Scattered snow may make a return Sunday. Otherwise, it's a fairly calm but chilly weekend ahead.