Weather Forecast: Slick & snowy commutes today, bluebird conditions tomorrow

MISSOULA — Mother Nature is reminding us today that it's still winter in Western Montana with chilly temperatures, snow showers, and gusty winds!

The bulk of this winter storm is hitting areas in the southwest region, including the Bitterroot Valley and parts of Granite County.

Road conditions this morning have demonstrated the variance between Northwest Montana and Southwest Montana, with dry roads reported in some areas and then snow-covered and icy roads from Florence down to Darby.

However, the evening commute may be more difficult for Highway 93 than this morning. Snow is expected off and on throughout today, and a major push of snow totals may occur between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. tonight.

Accumulations could reach 5" to 8" between Hamilton and Sula. Further up north, only less than an inch is expected throughout the whole day for Kalispell.

There aren't big differences when it comes to temperatures though. Cold air is hanging on in all valleys, especially around the West Glacier region.

Overnights will become even cooler for tomorrow and Saturday morning.

Take precautions with livestock or pets outdoors as wind chill temperatures will be dangerously low.

Everything shifts tomorrow though, as it should be a Bluebird day following this winter weather.