Weather Forecast: Slight increase in cloud coverage and temperatures today

MISSOULA — Today will be the "warm before the storm".

Temperatures should reach close to 70s or above 70 degrees across the region today. Generally, a pleasant and mild day!

However, this warmth is looking to usher in a slow weather weather pattern change. Clouds will begin to increase starting today, followed by a rise in gusty winds tomorrow, and then more precipitation arrives Friday.

Temperatures will drop tomorrow back into some 60s, with 50s back by Friday, so any yardwork/outdoor chores should happen today before conditions change.

We may actually see a few scattered showers/thunderstorms hit this afternoon though. Currently, radar projections show showers mainly impacting Ravalli county.

These showers will be very minor, but are just the beginning of an overall shift in the weather.