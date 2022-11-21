Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Slight warm-up and more wet weather expected this week

Dani Hallows
Posted at 5:06 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 07:06:30-05

MISSOULA — After a weekend of record-breaking overnight lows for areas across Montana, temperatures will begin to warm up this week.

Daytime highs will hit closer to normal by the end of the week, with lows also reaching a more stable pattern.

In the middle of the week, namely Tuesday and Wednesday, winter weather looks to disrupt holiday travel.

Right now, temperatures will be warm enough for a rain/snow mix to fall during the day, but the forecast is not 100% determined yet. If you do plan to travel just before Thanksgiving Day and after, plan for slight delays and wet weather.

