Weather Forecast: Slightly warmer and cloudier today

MISSOULA — Temperatures are warming up slightly after yesterday's blast of arctic air.

Overall, it should feel a little bit more bearable with an increase of about 10+° to daytime highs today. Skies will be mostly or partly cloudy through Thursday.

Our next change in the weather arrives late Thursday night into Friday. Chances for snow on Friday range between 30% and 50%, so we are mainly looking at light snowfall totals.

As the front first brings snow on Friday, it also brings another round of colder air on Saturday and Sunday. This time, temperatures do not look as dramatic as yesterday, but plan ahead for a chilly weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs will drop to 20s.

Until then, conditions will be mild and calm.