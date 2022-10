MISSOULA — After some cold and wet weather at the start of the week, western Montana will see slightly warmer temperatures and some sunshine later today.

Snow may still fall in mountain passes in the morning, especially at Lolo Pass and Lookout Pass.

By midday, most precipitation chances have decreased and skies will begin clearing of cloud coverage.

Temperatures will rise to the mid 40s and 50s for daytime highs across the state.