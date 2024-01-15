Weather Forecast: Slow to warm up this week; icy roads continue to cause delays

MISSOULA — After a record-breaking cold weekend, temperatures are still looking to warm up slowly throughout the week ahead.

This morning, we are still experiencing below zero temps. Many schools are out today for the holiday and for those who don't have to work, stay home and stay warm until things improve later today.

High pressure is moving in today, which may create some patchy freezing fog in valleys over the next few days. The high pressure will be broken up shortly with a small trough of low pressure midweek.

Forecast models show a decent amount of snow from Wednesday's storm to impact the mountains and around 1-3" to hit the valleys. More details will become clear as we get closer to Wednesday.

For now, continue to be careful as residential roads are icy and difficult to travel around still. Also, continue to cover exposed skin when heading outside until temperatures improve.