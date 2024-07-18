Weather Forecast: Smoke levels may impact temperatures in the coming days

MISSOULA — Over the next few days, temperatures will be dependent on smoke levels in local valleys.

Weather models have been consistently putting high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s for the next week. So to some extent, there will still be heat for a while.

However, if smoke and haze thin out a lot, we may see all-time record highs with this heatwave.

If smoke and haze thicken up, we may temperatures sit 10 to 20 degrees cooler than where they are currently forecasted.

Either scenario is not ideal, but it will be interesting to see where we go with these temperatures. Winds are constantly changing in Montana, so it's difficult to get an exact idea of how much smoke will hang around long-range.

Whether heat or haze, keep yourself healthy! Welcome relief from this widespread heat may come our way during the July 26-27 weekend. Stay tuned.