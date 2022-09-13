Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Smoke may weaken rain chances this week

Dani Hallows
Posted at 3:32 AM, Sep 13, 2022
MISSOULA — Rain chances throughout this week are currently varying between 20-40%. Any precipitation would be welcome to help move smoke around and put out wildfires.

However, smoke in the air at these high levels can act as a stabilizer, making the rain and thunderstorm chances lessen as they move in.

Radar shows that rain is still possible this afternoon and evening, but depending on the air quality levels during the day, moisture could dissipate before it makes any impact.

Temperatures are going to continue to be mild this week because of the smoke as well. Cooler temperatures are popping up for next week, below seasonal averages.

