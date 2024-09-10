Weather Forecast: Smoky skies again, but relief is on the way

MISSOULA — Keep those air purifiers running folks, because we're not done with smoke yet.

Today's air quality looks like it could be worse than yesterday. Even heavier smoke, mainly from fires in Idaho, will blow in towards Ravalli, Granite, and Beaverhead counties in the next few hours.

Unfortunately, this pattern means a possible climb to the "Hazardous" air quality level for some locations. Please stay inside as much as possible and check in on those around you.

Thankfully, our saving grace from this smoke comes Wednesday afternoon.

A nice low pressure system from the Pacific will track in Wednesday night with rain showers to start, followed by a possible clearing of the air into Thursday. Rain totals currently look promising on the models, with some projecting a full inch of precipitation to fall between Wednesday - Saturday morning.

Temperatures will also help fire conditions stop producing as much smoke, as daytime highs are looking to reach upper 50s - low 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Basically, we've got fall weather around the corner and hopefully some relief from the smoky skies soon.