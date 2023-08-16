Weather Forecast: Smoky skies calm the heat wave; winds look strong on Friday

MISSOULA - Even though it looks like records will still be broken today temperature-wise, smoky skies have kept the heat somewhat at bay.

Temperatures were only in the 80s and 90s for the early afternoon and have now started to heat up again.

The smoke outside appears to be from a mixture of Canadian fires as well as from local wildfires that grew last night.

Unfortunately, conditions may continue to worsen through the next three days.

Winds that were initially expected to be around 10 mph to 20 mph may possibly increase to 20 mph to 30 mph on Friday.

Friday will be a crucial day for fires and for weather at the valley level.

Temperatures will drop about 7º to 10º Friday when the winds and a decent cold front push through the area.

The cooler temps and possible rain may help fire danger, but the winds may not.

There is still a bit of uncertainty with how the next few days will play out.

For now, still plan on keeping cool in the heat and running those air purifiers.