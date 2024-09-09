Weather Forecast: Smoky through Tuesday, then big changes to end the week

MISSOULA — Bad air quality for much of western Montana today and tomorrow.

High pressure with hot and dry conditions is just allowing fires from Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington to produce a lot of smoke.

High temperatures will be running in the 80s on both Monday and Tuesday.

Then, come Wednesday, a big change to our weather pattern sets up.

A strong low pressure system will move onshore from the Pacific Ocean dropping temperatures into the 70s Wednesday, 50s Thursday then 50s and 60s Friday.

This system looks to bring widespread, steady rain as well. Models are showing a minimum of .50" of rain by Saturday for all of Western Montana.

However, there's a good chance for even more with about a 50-60% chance for 1"-to-2" of rain to accumulate Wednesday through Saturday for all of western Montana.

Rain looks to move out by the weekend leading to a nice Fall like weekend with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

