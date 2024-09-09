Much of Western Montana remains under air quality alert

MISSOULA — Much of Western Montana remains under an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke that has been settling across the area.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air quality alert for Deer Lodge, Granite, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Frenchtown, Hamilton, and Missoula Lake were seeing "unhealthy" air quality as of mid-morning on Monday. The air quality

was "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the Seeley Lake area.

The Flathead Valley and Thompson Falls were seeing "moderate" air quality while "good" air quality was being reported in Libby.



When air quality is Unhealthy: State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate: State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Click here to view the latest air quality information from the Montana DEQ.

The DEQ uses color-coded classifications for air quality:



MAROON : Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

: Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected. PURPLE : Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

: Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone. RED : Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

: Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. ORANGE : Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. YELLOW : Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

: Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. GREEN: Good - air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.