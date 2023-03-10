Weather Forecast: Snow and mixed precipitation across western Montana today

MISSOULA — Snow and mixed precipitation will fall across western Montana today, as part of an atmospheric river system from the Pacific coast reaches the Northern Rockies.

Different regions will experience different conditions today, but here is a general idea of what to expect:

Areas North of I-90

Areas north of I-90, excluding the Mission valley, will see more consistent precipitation only falling as snow.

Snow totals for Kalispell, for example, are running between 3-5 inches through Friday night. Marias Pass and Essex are expected to see higher snow totals, between 4-9 inches (and possibly more Saturday.)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of this region, mostly as a warning for slow and slick commute times, as well as possibilities for low visibility and poor driving conditions. The Glacier region is under a Winter Storm Warning due to gusty winds and heavier snow.

Areas South of I-90 & The Mission Valley

From the Mission Valley southward, some areas could see more mixed precipitation. The hours for the snow to turn over to rain are likely the late morning hours and early afternoon. By the time the evening rolls around, temperatures will cool enough for the precipitation to turn over to snow.

Snow totals are lighter for these areas, with the exception of Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail Passes. These mountain passes could see between 4-9 inches.

Another possibility in the afternoon and evening is the development of snow squalls. Conditions are favorable for snow squalls to pop-up between noon and midnight, but these heavy, quick snow storms are difficult to precisely predict.

—————————-

Models show the snow slowing down and tapering off throughout the night Friday into Saturday morning.

Sunday looks like a nice clear day to "spring forward" with Daylight Savings Time and temperatures in the 40s.

