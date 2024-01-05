Weather Forecast: Snow chances continue into the weekend

MISSOULA — As the weekend gets closer and closer, snow chances get higher and higher for us in western Montana.

There will be several waves of winter weather though - here's how to plan for your weekend:

Storm 1. The first storm started overnight and will linger for us through the morning/maybe until lunchtime with a few flurries. Roads most impacted at this point will be slick valleys/snow covered mountain passes. Take it easy this morning.

Storm 2. Our second storm arrives later tonight and hits us until early tomorrow morning. Basically, we repeat the pattern we've been experiencing with most precipitation occurring overnight.

Storm 3. Storm number three arrives Saturday afternoon/evening and looks to continue through a good portion of Sunday. Travel on Sunday looks like the most difficult time to travel this weekend. Flights may struggle to get out on time and roads will likely be slick everywhere Sunday morning.

Storm 4. Although storm 4 isn't our last of next week's storms, we do look to get a very short break possibly after another round of snow Tuesday-Wednesday.

Basically, snow chances are up and down/on and off throughout the next few days. Be cautious with travel and check before leaving on a long drive.

Totals generally will be between 1-3" for valleys through Sunday, with a few extra inches for the mountains - more like 4-6".

Arctic air will arrive Sunday, with even cooler air looking to come late next week. Prepare for highs in the single digits then, but 20s for much of the next week.