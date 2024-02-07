Weather Forecast: Snow comes to southwest Montana; commute impacts

MISSOULA — Let it snow! Winter weather returned overnight for southwest Montana and going to continue through today.

This moisture is what we would call "wrap-around precipitation", which means it's part of a counter-clockwise rotation of a low pressure trough.

Because the precipitation is wrapping around, some places will stay dry today while others see some moderate impacts.

Most of NW Montana, including Kalispell, is looking at mostly cloudy skies and a slim chance for scattered snow showers.

The rest of the region though, from Potomac-Seeley Lake, to Lost Trail Pass, and down through the Bitterroot valley, is seeing most of the action.

As ground temperatures are still fairly warm, be prepared for black ice on the morning commute in these locations. Fog will also be reducing visibility through the morning for areas below I-90.

Snow totals will be widespread depending on how long this wrap-around precipitations in our region. However, snow looks to get high enough to make for difficult travel conditions through Thursday morning.

Use caution & drive safe this morning, this evening, and tomorrow morning!