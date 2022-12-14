Weather Forecast: Snow expected to impact morning + evening commute

MISSOULA — More snowfall is expected today in western Montana, but the timing of the snowfall is different, depending on location.

Northwest Montana will see most of the snow first, then the future track shows the precipitation sweeping through Missoula valley and the Bitterroot.

Overall, the snow looks the most widespread around lunchtime and into the afternoon.

With the snow in mind, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the western region and Great Falls.

The advisory indicates that anywhere from a trace (or a light dusting of snow) is possible, all the way to a total of three inches. Exceptions to this general accumulation total include the East Glacier region/areas of Highway 93 between Polson and St. Ignatius where lake enhanced snow might occur.

Following the snow, conditions are looking dry for a short time, just before more snow and cold temperatures move in.