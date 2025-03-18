Weather Forecast: Snow showers, a dry spell, and a warm-up ahead

MISSOULA — The next few days promise a mix of weather conditions across Western Montana.

Looking ahead, Wednesday offers a breather from the unsettled weather, as it is expected to be the only true dry day in the immediate forecast.

This brief calm will be a welcome break before a series of potent weather systems approach, starting Thursday.

The first system will primarily impact mountain passes and backcountry areas, where snowfall is anticipated to range from 3 to 6 inches by the end of the day.

As we transition into Friday and Saturday, conditions will continue to be grey and wintery.

Another atmospheric river from the West Coast is set to bring moisture to the area, leading to additional snow accumulations of up to a foot in the backcountry and on mountain passes.

The central Idaho mountain ranges, as well as the west-central and Northwest Montana ranges, are expected to receive the heaviest snowfall.

For lower elevations — generally below 4,000 feet — combined precipitation will likely produce a mix of snow and graupel, along with blustery west winds.

Sunday into Monday is looking to remain active, with additional light snowfall above 4,500 feet.

However, the good news is that after all of this wet weather — we are watching a potential ridge development next week.

Temperatures are then anticipated to warm up considerably, with highs in the 60s looking increasingly likely.

Overall, stay prepared for the snowy conditions today and later this week, but keep an eye out for the incoming warm-up next week—it’s sure to bring a welcome change for spring!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: