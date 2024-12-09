Weather Forecast: Snow showers slowing down today; calm and cloudy week ahead

MISSOULA — A few lingering snow showers will start to die out today, and then we head into a mild work week.

Overall, high pressure will keep weather conditions dry and calm this week.

We likely won't see as many strong inversions, but we will get some foggy mornings.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s and low 40s, which is about 5° to 10° above average for Wednesday through Friday.

Chances for rain and snow are back up on Saturday. Until then, expect a mix of sunny/cloudy skies.

It looks like a dry December week for us!