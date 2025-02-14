Weather Forecast: Snow & warmer temperatures for the holiday weekend

MISSOULA — Mother Nature is bringing in some snow and warmer temperatures for the holiday weekend.

For today, Valentine's Day, off-and-on snow showers will fall across western Montana. Overall, snow totals look light — between 1-3" through tonight.

Temperatures are finally warming up as well. Highs today will be a mix of 20°s and 30°s. More good news: there were no subzero air temperatures reported this morning in Western Montana (finally!). Places like Cut Bank and Helena are still dealing with arctic air though.

Watch the forecast:

Snow & warmer temperatures for the holiday weekend

On Saturday, we will get a nice break from the snow with cloudy skies before it returns on Sunday. Heavier snow is expected to fall Sunday, as totals could climb to 8" in some valleys (from 7 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday).

It is still a bit far out to know if we will really see that much snow, but be ready for roads to be bad on Monday morning.

In general, keep an eye on road conditions if you have holiday travel plans for the long weekend. Until then, stay warm and cozy this Valentine's Day!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: