Weather Forecast: Snow will be followed by arctic air settling in today

MISSOULA — With snowfall overnight, roads will be slick and gusty winds will be blowing snow, reducing visibility for some areas.

Most of the snow is gone from NW Montana, but it will stay steady and light in the Bitterroot until the noon hour.

Following the snow is a blast of arctic air. This cold air should settle in the valleys for Friday and Saturday, but it will impact areas along the divide the hardest. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, or below zero, depending on location.

Friday and Saturday look clear of any winter weather. Temperatures will remain cold until Sunday, and then slowly warm up into Thanksgiving week.