Weather Forecast: Snow will make its' return after a clear & dry Thanksgiving

MISSOULA — After a clear and dry Thanksgiving, snow and other winter weather will make its' return this weekend.

NW Montana will see the snow or mixed precipitation arrive first. The NWS has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Lower Clark Fork Region and the Kootenai/Cabinet Region. This advisory begins at 5 PM and expires at 8 AM, depending on the precipitation track.

Light snow accumulations are expected with this advisory, but also a light glaze of ice is possible. The mixed moisture could range from snow, rain, and freezing rain.

Most of the moisture looks to fall overnight, clearing in time for Saturday. However, the same pattern of late afternoon/evening storms will occur on Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

Snow looks widespread on Sunday for western Montana. Accumulations right now are projecting at least an inch everywhere, with some areas hitting 12 inches (St. Regis.). Exact timing and accumulation amounts will be solidified as we get closer to Sunday.

Overall, the beginning of the weekend will be mostly dry below I-90 with inversion conditions, followed by more winter weather.