Weather Forecast: Snow, winds, and cooling temperatures from winter storm

MISSOULA — Our current weather system is bringing gusty winds, varying snow amounts, and cooler temperatures across western Montana.

Ahead of the storm, the local National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning.

The Winter Weather Advisory covers most locations at higher elevations, where snow is expected to be heavier, with gusty winds. Mountain pass travel will be difficult today, 8-12" is the approximate snow accumulation amount for Lookout, Lolo, and Marias Passes. These passes are the main areas of concern as snow levels are higher with this storm.

With higher snow levels, a good portion of the valleys will only have minor travel impacts today. However, the cold front that came in overnight has dropped temperatures a little, so roads could have some slick spots depending on how much precipitation has fallen overnight.

Gusty winds will be felt everywhere today, regardless of location. Higher winds are the reason for the elevated Winter Storm Warning around East Glacier.

By the afternoon, most snow will be gone and some sunshine could peek through the clouds.

Temperatures won't reach 40s again until Friday.